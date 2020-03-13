News

Coronovirus effect: Urvashi Dholakia has important advice for her followers

13 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: With the increasing spread of Coronavirus throughout the world, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Urvashi Dholakia is all for 'namaste' and no handshake. The actress took to social media to advise her fans to follow this advice, as it will help them avoid contracting the infection.

The actress, who is known for her fun videos, shared yet another recently, wherein she said, 'Handshake ko maaro goli, warna Coronavirus ki hum par hogi boli, hindustani sabhyata apnao, namaste karke nikal jao.'

Have a look.

Moreover, several others actors have also been asking people to do a 'namaste' and not shake hands with any person.

Credits: TOI

