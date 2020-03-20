Corrigendum

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar recently reported about Shrenu Parikh travelling to Costa Rica despite the pandemic of Corona virus with posts from her social media handle.

Well, we would like to apologize to Shrenu as we misconstrued the information and posts she put up on her Instagram handle. Shrenu was in the USA and was travelling back to India. She has self-quarantined and is taking all the precautionary measures.

Giving us clarity on the same, Shrennu said, “Everyone knows I’ve just returned from America and I was in Chicago and not Costa Rica. I’m not someone who’s risking one’s own life foolishly in these times. I had to come back before the situation in the States goes worse and I travelled with proper precautions like all the flight members did! I understand the panic.

I have self-quarantined and I am aware of the necessary precautions I have to take care. The BMC too have stamped!”

Tellychakkar apologizes for the incorrect information reported by us.