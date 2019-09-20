Couple goals: Divyanka Tripathi turns fitness trainer for hubby Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI: One of TV’s most adorable couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya never fail to impress fans with their adorable pictures on social media. The duo is one of the most dotting couples of television, one can surely look up to!



Well, we recently stumbled upon Vivek’s recent Instagram video, where he can be seen gymming but the catch is Divyanka, who can be seen giving him instructions in a funny manner! While Vivek can be seen doing sit ups, his wife Divyanka can be seen seated on his shoulders. She hilariously gives him a count as he works out



The actor, who was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat captioned the video, “When your girl friend/ wife have more uses than you know! #UniqueTrainingMethods #TryEmOut.”



He also insisted other couples to engage in such workouts!



Watch here:

Aww! Vivek and Dahiya’s workout is indeed a happy couple therapy, every couple must try out!