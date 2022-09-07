COUPLE GOALS! Niyati and Yuvaan to slay in Blue for their wedding in StarPlus' Banni Chow Home Delivery

Banni and Devraj finally come to know about the drugging truth and this time Banni brings her trusted doctor for a Drug test amid the mehndi function.

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A-list production houses in the entertainment industry.

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience with just a couple of episodes. In an exclusive conversation with Ulka Gupta, we asked her about her action scenes, bond with co-stars and more. 

We exclusively revealed that Yuvan seems to impress Banni, hence, he starts a fire and then shows off his heroic avatar to save her. Banni is super impressed with Yuvan's daredevil avatar and calls her a hero. She then realizes that Yuvan is down with a high fever and gets worried for him. 

The first look of Pravisht and Neha aka Yuvaan and Niyati as bride and groom is finally out, you wouldn't want to miss their blue stunning outfits: 

Manini also panics when she comes to know about it. When the Rathod family comes to know about Yuvan's health, they come to take Yuvan along with them from Banni's house. Till then, Banni will take care of Yuvan. Manini doesn't want Banni and Devraj to find out about Yuvaan being drugged or else she will land in a major problem. 

In the fear of getting exposed Manini will then demean Banni and hit her at the weakest spot by revealing her mother's past. Banni's emotional breakdown takes her back to her childhood and flashes from what she had witnessed about her mother. 

Latest Video