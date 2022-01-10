COUPLE goals ! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na's Krisha and Devraj are seen grooving with each other

MUMBAI: Tere Bin Jiya Jaaye Na is an intriguing show starring Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles. It is being made under the production house Dome of Entertainment.

The show's story revolves around Krisha, a hospitality graduate trying her best to prove herself and help her family financially by working at her father's friends' royal hotel in Udaipur. The show follows the story of Devraj, a prince who finds himself caught between his love and his duties towards the royal family and its legacy. Fans are in love with their onscreen chemistry. In this video we see that they both are seen enjoying each other's company while rehearsing their dance practice.

Check out the video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYjCLauI4Hi/?utm_medium=copy_link

Moreover, the upcoming track will see Krisha overhears a woman singing from above and tries her best to find out from Devraj (Avinash Rekhi). However, when she can't find her answers, she sets out to see for herself. In this bargain, as we wrote, she sees a woman in an attic, draped in a sari.

This will put Krishna in great doubt on the identity of the woman. She will question Devraj in the coming episodes whether Maya is alive. Devraj will tell her that he died in a car accident, and he has already told her about this.

But Krisha will refuse to believe Devraj and will assume that Maya is alive.

In the coming episodes, Krisha will again go to Atari to find out who the person really is?

Is a woman really an illusion? Or is it someone else?

