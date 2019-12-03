News

Couple killed in Dangal TV's Crime Alert! Murder or honour killing?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: Dangal TV's crime-based show Crime Alert focuses on real-life crime incidents in our country and the story of the struggle of the victims in order to get justice for their sufferings. The show has a huge fan base who regularly watches this show as the heart-wrenching stories not only makes the viewers emotional but also aware of the crimes happening around the country.

The latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Dangal TV shows how a couple is murdered and then follows a mystery behind the couple's murder. Going by the promo, the duo who got murdered seemed to have been friends before they fell in love.

The police is suspecting everyone, including the deceased parents. They are also considering the honour killing angle.

Take a look at the promo.

How will the police find the real culprit? Who do you think is the killer? Tell us in the comments.

