Court rejects plea to stall ‘Queen’

MUMBAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a PIL seeking to stall exhibition of the web series ‘Queen’, which is inspired by the life of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, while the code of conduct for the rural local body election was in force.

Rejecting the plea, a division bench of Justice M Sathyanara and Justice R Hemalatha said, 'Assuming for the sake of argument that the web series depicts the life and glory of the former chief minister, it may not affect the choice of the people... [which] may not be purely on political affiliation but also on their [the candidates] capability to perform their duties to the public.'

