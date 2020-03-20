News

Covid 19: Netizens shocked at Kanika Kapoor for not following self-quarantine after returning from London

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2020 07:11 PM

MUMBAI: Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She took to social media and wrote, 'Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.'

As per reports, Kanika has been admitted to the King George's Medical University hospital in Lucknow. Furthermore, reports suggest that the 41-year-old singer was in London before she returned to Lucknow on March 15. At the airport, Kanika refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Not just this, reports suggest that upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika hosted a lavish party for almost 100 people at a five-star hotel. Soon after, fans of Kanika Kapoor took to social media to express a sense of concern and wished for her speedy recovery. However, a certain section of the fans were upset with the singer for lying at the airport about her travel history. They lashed out at her for lying and endangering the lives of other people.

Have a look at some of the comments.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Kanika Kapoor self-quarantine coronavirus Baby Doll singer TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here