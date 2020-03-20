Covid 19: Netizens shocked at Kanika Kapoor for not following self-quarantine after returning from London

MUMBAI: Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She took to social media and wrote, 'Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.'

As per reports, Kanika has been admitted to the King George's Medical University hospital in Lucknow. Furthermore, reports suggest that the 41-year-old singer was in London before she returned to Lucknow on March 15. At the airport, Kanika refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Not just this, reports suggest that upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika hosted a lavish party for almost 100 people at a five-star hotel. Soon after, fans of Kanika Kapoor took to social media to express a sense of concern and wished for her speedy recovery. However, a certain section of the fans were upset with the singer for lying at the airport about her travel history. They lashed out at her for lying and endangering the lives of other people.

Have a look at some of the comments.

Let me say this aloud - #KanikaKapoor needs to be arrested and given some punishment. Any person knowingly putting life of others in danger needs to be stringently dealt with as we battle #CoronavirusOutbreakindia



This woman should be charged with criminal negligence. Period. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 20, 2020

Anybody can get #CoronavirusPandemic , there is no stigma attached that u need hide it.



makes zero sense to come from abroad & try to hide from authorities who are screening people #KanikaKapoor



You could risk lives of others, including your loved ones.



Shameful behaviour. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) March 20, 2020

#Kanikakapoor returned from London to Lucknow, hid in the bathroom of airport and sneaked out without informing anyone and gave dinner party to a 100 people. Now she has been found infected with Corona Virus. She should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/HnpqyyxEYo — Pushpendra Singh (@pushpendrakum) March 20, 2020

Reports of Kanika Kapoor hid herself in bathroom of airport and ran from there. Later threw party for 100 people in Lucknow. If this is true than she should be send to jail after isolation. Celebs like her are setting wrong example for common people. #KanikaKapoor #Coronaindia — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) March 20, 2020

