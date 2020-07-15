Covid-19 scare grips TV industry; have a look at actors who tested positive

MUMBAI: Just when the entertainment and TV industry resumed shooting, a few TV actors tested Covid-19 positive. Many of the TV shoots have also been stalled once again due to the pandemic. Here are the actors, who in recent times tested Covid-19 positive.

Parth Samthaan

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan tested Covid-19 positive last weekend. While his other co-actors have tested negative, shooting has been stalled. Parth Samthaan is self-quarantined at his home. He wrote on Instagram: Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for Covid 19...hence I would urge and request everyone who’s been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care.

Shrenu Parikh

The Ishqbaaz actress announced earlier today (July 15) that she has also tested positive and undergoing medical treatment in a hospital. She shared a note which reads: Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me…was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I’m now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers! And I’m very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too…

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood megastar and Kaun Banega Crorepati host tested Covid-19 along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya. In his blog, senior Bachchan expressed his gratitude to everyone who is praying for his speedy recovery.

Additi Gupta

Additi Gupta, who was supposed to join the cast of recently premiered ‘Anupamaa’, also tested Covid-19 positive. Best known for her role in shows such as Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Aditi has self-quarantined herself at home.

Mohena Kumari

Mohena Kumari, of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame, was the second TV star to test positive for Covid-19 on June 2. It was on July 1, when she announced that she has fought the virus and tested negative. Hers was a month-long fight.

Also read Kasauti Zindagi Kay actress Aamna Sharif aka Komolika shares a story of a COVID warrior

Purab Kohli

‘Hip Hip Hurray’ fame Purab Kohli, had also tested positive along with his wife Lucy and kids Inaya and Osian. On April 7 he announced that his family had contracted the novel coronavirus in London. They were already under treatment by them. A few days later he let his fans know that they have fully recovered.

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first case of an Indian celebrity testing positive of the novel coronavirus. She had confirmed the news on March 20. Kanika made her TV debut with singing reality show The Voice season 3. She attended a party thrown by a Lucknow-based builder at a politician's house. Upon reaching Mumbai she tested positive.

Kiran Kumar

Veteran film and TV actor Kiran Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 on May 19. The 74-year-old actor did not have fever or cough and was self-quarantined at home. Early in June he tested negative. The actor was last seen in TV show Prithvi Vallabh.

Also read The leap in Guddan has been put on halt, reveals Nishant Malkani

Credits: TOI