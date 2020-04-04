COVID 19: Sidharth Shukla says 'this is our chance to be soldiers for mankind'

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He is known for soaps like Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Dil Se Dil Tak and Love U Zindagi. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

We all know how the country is dealing with a crisis due to coronavirus. The actor, who won Bigg Boss 13, says that this is our chance to be soldiers for mankind. During his conversation, he said that by staying indoors we are protecting our near and dear ones, and he made sure that he hit the note right. Comparing the situation to the Bigg Boss house, the versatile actor said that the only difference was that there was no COVID 19 scare in the Bigg Boss house and the inmates were competitors who pertained certain strengths. He also added that there is no better feeling than to be with near and dear ones at this hour. Calling the Aam Janta 'soldiers of mankind', Siddharth Shulka agreed that at this point, losing sanity is quite easy but he wished to remind everyone that this was our chance to prove everyone that we could fight against this virus.

Credits: TOI