News

COVID-19: Sidharth Shukla says resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2020 01:34 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. He has carved a niche for himself in the Telly world and enjoys a massive fan following. He is known for his performance in TV serials like Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He recently won Bigg Boss 13.  

As the world is facing a difficult time due to COVID-19, the actor has shared an important message. Well, taking to his Twitter account, he thanked all those who thoroughly remained indoors after honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced of Janta Curfew in order to encourage social distancing on a weekend, thus curtailing the further spread of Coronavirus. Further in his tweet he mentions about not taking this quarantine phase as a vacation phase and going out and about in town. He concluded his tweet with the #FightAgainstCorona. His Tweet read, “Thank you to all of you who stayed indoors yesterday and are continuing to do so today....while many may not find it easy, please don't treat this like a vacation to go out! #FightAgainstCorona” 

He further tweeted, “Staying indoors keeps you and your family safe, our nation and the world which is combatting this virus! At this point, our resilience and patience shall prove stronger than the virus! #StayIndoors #FightAgainstCorona” 

Take a look.

       
       
Tags Sidharth Shukla Love U Zindagi Balika Vadhu Dil Se Dil Tak Bigg Boss 13 COVID-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi JANTA CURFEW Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here