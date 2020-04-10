COVID-19: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tanmay Vekaria Aka Baagha’s building sealed; read details

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of COVID-19. Doctors and other professionals are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of citizens. However, the rising cases are leaving everyone worried.

In fact, people with even no travel history have tested positive. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the latest to be infected are three residents from Tanmay Vekaria’s building in Kandivali West. Tanmay, who is popular for his character of Baagha in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, confirmed that his building Raj Arcade has indeed been sealed for the COVID-19 reason. “The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday," he told the portal.

When asked how are they managing the daily essentials then? Tanmay informed that the security guys in his building help them out in this matter. “Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises,” he said.

“And mind you, none of the three had any travel history,” Tanmay said, and added, "They are currently admitted in Seven Hills Hospital. Hope they get well, soon.”

