News

Covid-19: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke team cancels one-year celebrations

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2020 10:46 AM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is presently one of the most popular romantic serials. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The tale has managed to win the hearts of viewers. It stars actors such as Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam.

With its gripping narrative, the tele serial has been faring well on the TRP charts. The show has successfully completed a year. However, they refrained from any celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. A source from the sets of the show opened up about the happening upcoming anniversary celebrations. “Everyone was indeed very happy on the set as it is a big thing. However, they didn’t want to make a big deal and have a big celebration due to the current situation in the country. It didn’t feel right to celebrate when so many people were suffering due to the deadly Covid-19,” said the source.

Credits: SpotboyE.com

 

Tags Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke Abeer Mishti Kunal Kuhu Meenakshi Mehul Vedika Rhea Sharma Shaheer Sheikh Rupal Patel Ritvik Arora Kaveri Priyam Sameer Dharmadhikari TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here