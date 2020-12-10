Covid effect: 'Splitsvilla' auditions go virtual

MUMBAI: Auditions of MTV Splitsvilla will be held live on social media for the first time, in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Show host and actress Sunny Leone says she looks forward to embracing the change.

The virtual auditions for the 13th season of the dating reality show will be held on December 12 and 13, and on December 19 and 20.

"Every season, the journey of the show unfolds in a refreshingly different way for me. Not only do I meet new people, I get to experience and work around newer themes and formats. This year is no different, despite the challenges," Sunny said.

"With digital becoming the way of life, the live auditions are a first for me and I'm really excited to be a part of this format. The auditions are sure to double up the fun and I'm looking forward to interact with some interesting people in the process," she added.

Talking about the show, host Rannvijay Singha said: "This year has been a complete roller coaster for us. While safety is of prime importance, there's no way the entertainment quotient can spiral down. Digital is the new normal and we're here to kickstart the season in a different yet fresh avatar."

During the virtual auditions, the aspirants will have to pitch a date to four contestants, who have already been confirmed for the show's edition MTV Splitsvilla X3. The virtual pitches will be time-bound, and the contestants will only have 30 seconds to ace it.