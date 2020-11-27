Covid frontline Fighter’s daughter  sets her place in Indian Idol 2020

MUMBAI: Indian Idol which has always been a stress buster as everyone knows music is the thing which relaxes everyone. Keeping that in mind Sony Entertainment television decided to come back with another season of Indian idol in this difficult time to change the Mausam of the nation. One of the contestants Sayli Kamble not only outshined during the auditions with her singing but also when she told the story how her father drives ambulance for COVID patients.

Sayli’s father is a driver in Navy but due to pandemic he started driving an ambulance for the hospital associated with the navy to help the COVID patients .Sayli has been learning music since she was very young and her dream is to make her parents proud with whatever she does. When she got selected her father was so proud of her that he placed that mike on his ambulance.

All the three judges found her performance to be excellent. They found her musical notes to be crystal clear. While expressing her happiness she said “With Indian idol I want to make my parents proud. They have been my support system ,have always encouraged me .With Indian Idol with my dream being fulfilled I want to full fill their dreams also”

