Crime Patrol 48 Hours Actor Mazher Sayed says, “Playing the role of a police inspector added another layer of excitement to my body of work.”

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s widely watched investigative show - Crime Patrol, has garnered a massive fan base for its portrayal of nail-biting cases that see exceptional detective work at play to apprehend criminals. The latest season, Crime Patrol 48 Hours, promises to deliver an even more intense and captivating experience for viewers.

Without a breakthrough in the first 48 hours of receiving a case, the chances of finding the culprit are significantly reduced. It is this urgency that is built in ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours', as investigative authorities combine quick thinking with seamless coordination as they chase down leads to capture. Each episode sees a ticking clock with a 48-hour time limit for investigators to solve complex cases.

Mazher Sayed, who will be seen as a cop on the show, expresses his enthusiasm about being a part of this new edition of Crime Patrol. Highlighting how the opportunity to play the role of a police inspector adds an extra layer of excitement to his body of work, Mazher Sayed shares, "Working on Crime Patrol has been an incredible experience for me; as a theatre actor, realistic performances always come more naturally to me. It's not your typical daily drama; it's a breath of fresh air in my career. Playing the role of a police inspector and being an anchor added another layer of excitement to my body of work. I'm thrilled to continue being a part of this show that spreads awareness and urges viewers to stay alert.”

Speaking about the realistic treatment of the show, Mazher added, saying, “Even before web shows became popular, Crime Patrol was airing on Sony Entertainment Television, offering locations and stories that sometimes hit so close to reality. As an actor, or even as an anchor - it is sometimes challenging to absorb that such crimes exist in society. Crime Patrol has its  unique universe of fans and wherever I go, people recognize me as the PI of Crime Patrol, and seeing them appreciate my performance is immensely gratifying.”

 

