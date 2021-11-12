Crime Patrol fame Sanjeev Tyagi joins Shashi Sumeet’s upcoming web-series ‘Surang’

MUMBAI: Here we are back with breaking news from the world of OTT.

TellyChakkar recently broke the news about renowned producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal venturing into digital by getting a new web-series titled Surang for one of the leading OTT platforms.

We also exclusively mentioned that Bollywood stars namely Isha Koppikar, Freddy Daruwala and Rakesh Bedi have been roped in for the series.

The series is said to be on the lines of Netflix’s Money Heist.

Now, as per latest development, we hear that makers have signed actor Sanjeev Tyagi who is known for the role of a cop in Sony TV’s Crime Patrol.

According to our sources, the series is based on a bank robbery where Rakesh plays the role of a bank manager; Isha will be the mastermind behind the robbery while Freddy and Sanjeev will be part of Isha’s gang.

Shashi Sumeet currently bankrolls Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB. They are known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list goes on.

TellyChakkar will be back with more details on the project.