Curious Case Of Empty Pizza Box, Anjali Is Convinced Taarak Mehta Is The Culprit

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Anjali extremely upset over Taarak Mehtta lying to her about the pizza. In her mind, not only has her husband eaten a pizza behind her back but now he is also denying it. She could’ve forgiven him over having the pizza but his staunch denial of having eaten it makes her even more upset. Seeing this, Bhide, Jethaalal, and others step out to find out what may have gone wrong between Anjali & Taarak Mehtta. On learning what has transpired, Bhide sides with Anjali and concludes there is no other explanation for the empty box of pizza but Taarak Mehtta having ordered for it and consumed it. Jethaalal, who is Taarak Mehtta’s best friend, tries to defend him by cooking up a story about the presence of a ghost that may have had the pizza to satisfy its unfulfilled wish.

Tapu sena, who is standing by seems to feel bad for Taarak Mehtta but again they don't wish to disclose their secret, especially now when things have gone completely out of hand. But on the other hand, Jethaalal's lame attempt at trying to cover for Taarak Mehtta is being dislodged by everybody. Will Taarak Mehtta be able to untangle himself from this quandary by himself? Or will he have to plead guilty for a crime he did not commit?