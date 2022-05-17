Cute! New mommy Mohena Kumari calls her newborn with THIS nickname

MUMBAI: Television actress Mohena Kumari and hubby Suyesh Rawat are enjoying their parental bliss with their newborn baby boy. The former actress took some time out from her mommy duties to reveal the nickname of her son. Take a look.

Mohena and Suyesh welcomed their baby boy on April 15 and on May 15, as he turned one-month old, the new mommy took to social media to announce the name of her newborn. “We call him Skiro Piro. Don't ask why... Long story,” Mohena took to her Instagram.

For all the new parents, here’s what Mohena has to say: Mothers aren’t perfect. So simply keep learning, keep discovering and keep caring and loving. The rest will follow.

Actress Mohena Kumari, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame and her husband a welcomed baby boy on April 15.

Mohena left the showbiz world and went on to marry Suyesh Rawat. The actress settled down in Dehradun but always stayed in touch with her fans via social media and her vlogs. Her announcement of pregnancy left everyone jumping with joy.

The pretty diva's friends and family were eagerly waiting for her little one to soon arrive.

Suyesh and Mohena's family will be on cloud nine welcoming the new bundle of joy to their family.

