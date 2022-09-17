Cute! Off-screen pictures of AbhiRa that would make you go ‘Aww’

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, who are known as Akshara and Abhimanyu, or like the fans like to call them ‘AbhiRa’, are famous for their chemistry in Star Plus’ famous show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out their cute off-screen pictures!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 12:00
MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are known for their chemistry as Akshara and Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ famous serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. ‘AbhiRa’ as the fans like to call them, share cute chemistry off-screen as well. Check out their adorable off-screen pictures that will make you go ‘awww...’!

Pranali and Harshad are rumoured to be dating, but they haven’t confirmed anything yet. Well, the fans are hoping they are!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Akshara Abhimanyu Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TellyChakkar couple chemistry off-screen TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/17/2022 - 12:00

