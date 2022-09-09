Cuttputlli actor Sargun Mehta shares an interesting revelation about herself on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 16:43
Cuttputlli actor Sargun Mehta shares an interesting revelation about herself on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI :Get ready for a fun filled roller coaster ride starting 10th September as Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved and celebrated comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is back to take viewers on a laughter riot once again. Kickstarting the new season with a bang, the show will be welcoming their first guests i.e. the star cast and producer of the recently launched crime thriller, ‘Cuttputlli’ this Saturday. Bollywood’s no.1 Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta and Jacky Bhagnani will be gracing the sets fo the show to talk about their film and reveal interesting tidbits about their life. In conversation with host Kapil Sharma and his ‘naya parivaar’, Sargun Mehta will be seen sharing an interesting revelation about herself and her experience shooting for this film. 
 
Reuniting after a long time, Kapil Sharma will be seen pulling his old friend, Sargun Mehta’s leg as he will ask her if it’s true that she has started doing a coin toss before selecting a project to which Sargun Mehta shared, “Even before doing ‘Comedy Circus’ I had done a coin toss and post that I decided to do that season. I didn't believe in anything back then. I didn't even know how I would do comedy and I disgraced myself there (laughs). Infact, when people tell me that they are watching my episode, I think, oh my god! What am I doing. There are some episodes where Akshay sir was there and since the time the trailer came out, everyone is sending videos to me where I have become ‘Ranisa’.” 
 
She also goes on to add that in fact she had even tossed before Cuttputtli as according to her she needs to know whether the project is right for her or not, “I don’t think too highly of myself. I had tossed and removed chits too to decide if I should do ‘Cuttputli’ or not.”  Adding to it Kapil Sharma will compliment Sargun saying that, “Back when we used to do comedy circus we all used to joke around and have a gala time. But after watching Sargun do such serious work, omg I was startled. She is doing such fabulous job as an actor, I am so proud of you my friend.”
 
Furthermore, Kapil asks his old partner Sargun if she remembers how Archana Ma’am used to give her marks and today she is a big star and a producer of big Punjabi films. Archana quips in between saying, “I used to give her 10 marks and she started adding 0’s in front of it.”
 
Don’t miss out on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, starting this Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

 

Sony Entertainment Kapil Sharma Cuttputlli no.1 Khiladi Akshay Kumar Rakul Preet Singh Chandrachur Singh Sargun Mehta Jacky Bhagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 16:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : OMG! Fahmaan Khan shares how he would be quitting Imlie; is overwhelmed with the love he received from the fans
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Sidharth Vasudev essays the negative role of 'Pushkar' on Star Plus's 'Rajjo'
MUMBAI: Star Plus has made a great stride towards elevating television dramas with their show 'Rajjo', beautifully...
Phir saath aane ka bahana hai, ab mausam musicana hai’ as Sony Entertainment Television announces ‘Indian Idol - Season 13’
MUMBAI :Welcoming superlative talent from all over the country through the multi-city on-ground auditions in 11 cities...
Babli Bouncer’s lead actor Tamannaah Bhatia talks about how she prepared for her role on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’
MUMBAI:Sony Entertainment Television is back with another refreshing season of the most celebrated comedy show, The...
Exclusive! "For me, the biggest challenge for doing the role was to shoot in cold climatic conditions and it was tough to shoot in minus degree temperatures," says Vaibhav Talwar
MUMBAI : Vaibhav Talwar is one of the known actors of the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in...
Cuttputlli actor Sargun Mehta shares an interesting revelation about herself on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI :Get ready for a fun filled roller coaster ride starting 10th September as Sony Entertainment Television’s most...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to star in Bodhi Tree's Main Hoon Aparajita for Zee TV?
Tiger Shroff wishes his Co-Star Akshay Kumar with a never seen before still from their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan The duo will be seen in an action packed flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan under Pooja Entertainment. Tiger took to his social media to
Latest Video