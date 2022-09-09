Cuttputlli actor Sargun Mehta shares an interesting revelation about herself on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI :Get ready for a fun filled roller coaster ride starting 10th September as Sony Entertainment Television’s most loved and celebrated comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is back to take viewers on a laughter riot once again. Kickstarting the new season with a bang, the show will be welcoming their first guests i.e. the star cast and producer of the recently launched crime thriller, ‘Cuttputlli’ this Saturday. Bollywood’s no.1 Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta and Jacky Bhagnani will be gracing the sets fo the show to talk about their film and reveal interesting tidbits about their life. In conversation with host Kapil Sharma and his ‘naya parivaar’, Sargun Mehta will be seen sharing an interesting revelation about herself and her experience shooting for this film.



Reuniting after a long time, Kapil Sharma will be seen pulling his old friend, Sargun Mehta’s leg as he will ask her if it’s true that she has started doing a coin toss before selecting a project to which Sargun Mehta shared, “Even before doing ‘Comedy Circus’ I had done a coin toss and post that I decided to do that season. I didn't believe in anything back then. I didn't even know how I would do comedy and I disgraced myself there (laughs). Infact, when people tell me that they are watching my episode, I think, oh my god! What am I doing. There are some episodes where Akshay sir was there and since the time the trailer came out, everyone is sending videos to me where I have become ‘Ranisa’.”



She also goes on to add that in fact she had even tossed before Cuttputtli as according to her she needs to know whether the project is right for her or not, “I don’t think too highly of myself. I had tossed and removed chits too to decide if I should do ‘Cuttputli’ or not.” Adding to it Kapil Sharma will compliment Sargun saying that, “Back when we used to do comedy circus we all used to joke around and have a gala time. But after watching Sargun do such serious work, omg I was startled. She is doing such fabulous job as an actor, I am so proud of you my friend.”



Furthermore, Kapil asks his old partner Sargun if she remembers how Archana Ma’am used to give her marks and today she is a big star and a producer of big Punjabi films. Archana quips in between saying, “I used to give her 10 marks and she started adding 0’s in front of it.”



Don’t miss out on the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, starting this Saturday and Sunday, at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!