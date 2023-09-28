Dabangi: Mahi Bhadra promises to charm her way into the audience’s hearts with her performance in Sony TV’s upcoming show!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment. A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha. Well, now the channel has launched a new promo.

The promo showcases a thief stealing a woman’s chain at a temple and Arya running in her ‘dabang’ avatar to nab him. She throws a plate at him and he falls. She says that nabbing thieves is in her blood. On the other hand, a gangster is shown who wants to find out the woman who has his child. The woman, played by Sai Deodhar prays that Satya should never find out about Arya.

The promo looks promising and by the looks of it, ‘Dabangi’ seems to be quite an entertainer.

