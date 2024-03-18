Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi actor Rrahul Sudhir talks about his upcoming project and what type of characters he would like to play in the future - Exclusive

Rrahul

MUMBAI: Rrahul Sudhir is one of the most loved and famous actors of the television industry.

He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal etc.

Currently he is seen in Sony Tv's show Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi where is the lead of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his upcoming projects and what type of characters he would like to play on screen.

What are your upcoming projects and when will the fans get to see you on screen?

I need to finish dubbing a movie that I shot in December. It will be released somewhere around March or April.

What is your character like in the movie?

I am playing a role of someone who has been through tragedy and it only gets more and more tragic. For the first time I am not playing a grey character and its a very different take on life.

As an actor what type of roles would you like to play?

I don't think I am that kind of an individual who would like to spend much time at home. I would rather like to spend my time and life at work on a set. I don't have a personal preference as far as the role is concerned. One should feel the role and the worst thing is to do the same stuff in the same manner so if I am playing a grey character, then I should know to play it differently.

As you said you cannot play the same character on a daily basis, does it mean you won't return to television?

It's not about television, web shows or movies, it's all about how the character will bring a feeling in you. I pray that the next role I play will bring out the good feeling in me be it television, OTT or web series.

Well, there is no doubt Rrahul Sudhir is one of the most loved actors and the fans are loving him in the show Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

About Author

