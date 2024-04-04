“Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi- Arya Worries as Ankush Goes Missing

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s intriguing narrative, ‘Dabangii – Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’, has kept the audience riveted with Arya’s quest to find her father; and entering a world of hidden secrets and entangled relationships that turned her life upside down. The show has now taken a 14-year leap, catapulting the narrative into new territory, brimming with Arya’s vengeance. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Arya learn of Ankush's role in the warehouse fire. Ankush defends his actions to protect Arya from Satya's plan, but Arya stresses the importance of all lives and peaceful resolutions, which Ankush brushes off, prompting Arya to contemplate her situation with Satya.

In the highly anticipated episode of 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi,' During a call with Jaane Rao, Arya expresses concern for Ankush's whereabouts. While on the call, Arya spots Ankush hiding near the house. As Arya approaches Ankush, Yug steps in, noticing Arya's distress. Arya shares her worries about Jaan Kaka's health with Yug and urges him to leave, assuring him that she won't take any actions that could endanger their mission.

