Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: Exclusive! Ankush burns all the gifts given by Satya

Dabangii Mulgii

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is ready to introduce viewers to 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi.' This exciting series follows Arya, a bold and determined young woman on a quest to find her father, Satya, whom she believes to be a supercop away on a secret mission. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Kasturi urges Satya to seek revenge against Arya, blaming her for harming Kasturi's son.

Now, Tellychakkar paid a visit to the sets of the show and got an exclusive update about the upcoming track.

Ankush comes to know that his brother Satya has sent many gifts for his daughter Arya and is not at all happy about it.

In a rage he confronts Satya and tells him he and his family will never accept the gifts bought with his illegitimate money and burns them in front of everyone including Satya.

This leaves everyone in shock. While the crowd collects around, Satya tells them that it is a family matter and the drama is now over so they can go home.

What do you think will happen next in the show? Tell us in the comments below.

Tune Into “Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi” tonight at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

