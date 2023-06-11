"Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: "Will Arya Outsmart Satya's Trap?"

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 19:56
Dabangii

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is ready to introduce viewers to 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi.' This exciting series follows Arya, a bold and determined young woman on a quest to find her father, Satya, whom she believes to be a supercop away on a secret mission. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Arya inadvertently inflicts harm upon Satya's son.

In today's gripping episode airing on November 6th, 2023, a revelation unfolds as Satya, unaware of the truth that Arya is her child, comes face to face with her. Arya, having harmed Satya's son, faces a stern demand from Satya for compensation. However, when Arya claims she has no money to offer, Satya presents a challenging condition. He offers Arya the opportunity to earn her freedom by escaping from his goons but if she fails, ,she will face the risk imprisonment. Arya, in turn, counters with her own condition that, if she successfully escapes, Satya's goons will never trouble her again. Satya reluctantly accepts her terms. The burning question lingers: Will Arya manage to elude Satya's intricate trap?

Tune Into “Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi” tonight at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Arya Satya Sony Entertainment Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 11/06/2023 - 19:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his character, “I was not able to get out of the character for good 2-3 months after the shoot”
MUMBAI : Actor Soham Majumdar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting...
Exclusive! Anandeshwar Dwivedi on his character Lleo, “The reason why this character works is because somewhere in a corner, the character is hidden in everyone.”
MUMBAI: Permanent Roommates is a series a couple who were in a long distance relationship for 3 years who then face the...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OH NO! Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals why she is a part of the show, says “In my family, Kajol, Ajay Devgn are stars and I am not”
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been...
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama warns Malti Devi to stop brainwashing her kids and not to come between their relationship
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Amazing! The Archies gang is on the top of their promotion game with the best team work, here’s the proof
MUMBAI: The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is slated to open in...
"Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: "Will Arya Outsmart Satya's Trap?"
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Recent Stories
soham majumdar
Exclusive! Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video actor Soham Majudar on his character, “I was not able to get out of the character for good 2-3 months after the shoot”
Latest Video
Related Stories
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OH NO! Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals why she is a part of the show, says “In my family, Kajol, Ajay Devgn are stars and I am not”
Taraja
Heartbreaking! Taraja Ramsess, stuntman of Black Panther dies with his 3 children in a horrific car accident
Amrapali Gupta
Exclusive! Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was the first show after Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor: Amrapali Gupta
Mahima Mishra
Exclusive! I like the fact that people love to hate me: Mahima Mishra on shooting for Imlie
Karan Thakur
So Sweet! Karan Thakur wishes his Dil Mill Gayee co-star Sonia Singh on her birthday; says ‘Cheers to more than a decade of our friendship’
BIGG BOSS SEAOSON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”