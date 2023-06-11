"Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi: "Will Arya Outsmart Satya's Trap?"

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is ready to introduce viewers to 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi.' This exciting series follows Arya, a bold and determined young woman on a quest to find her father, Satya, whom she believes to be a supercop away on a secret mission. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Arya inadvertently inflicts harm upon Satya's son.

In today's gripping episode airing on November 6th, 2023, a revelation unfolds as Satya, unaware of the truth that Arya is her child, comes face to face with her. Arya, having harmed Satya's son, faces a stern demand from Satya for compensation. However, when Arya claims she has no money to offer, Satya presents a challenging condition. He offers Arya the opportunity to earn her freedom by escaping from his goons but if she fails, ,she will face the risk imprisonment. Arya, in turn, counters with her own condition that, if she successfully escapes, Satya's goons will never trouble her again. Satya reluctantly accepts her terms. The burning question lingers: Will Arya manage to elude Satya's intricate trap?

