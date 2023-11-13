Dabur Unveils Enchanting "Abghyangan Snan" TVC Celebrating Maharashtraian Diwali Angol Tradition, Featuring Dabur Almond Oil

Mumbai – Dabur, a trusted name in the world of healthcare and wellness, proudly presents its latest cinematic masterpiece, the "Abghyangan Snan" TVC, meticulously crafted to captivate the hearts of viewers in the Maharashtra region. This extraordinary creation breathes life into the time-honored tradition of "Abghyangan Snan," a deeply cherished part of Diwali celebrations.

This captivating TVC was born from the creative minds at The Filmsters, a renowned creative boutique based in the vibrant city of Mumbai. With their artistic vision and storytelling finesse, The Filmsters have brought this project to life, promising an unforgettable visual and emotional experience.

The stellar cast of the TVC includes two exceptional talents – the young sensation, Myra Vakil, and the talented actress, Akshaya Gurav. Their exceptional performances promise to resonate deeply with audiences, making this TVC a must-watch during the festive season. Adding to the star power, the TVC also features a special cameo by the ever-popular Akshay.

But what truly makes this TVC special is the inclusion of Dabur Almond Oil, a trusted name in the world of hair care and wellness. Dabur Almond Oil plays a pivotal role in the celebration of the "Abghyangan Snan" tradition, underlining the importance of natural, nourishing care for beautiful and lustrous hair and nourished skin.

In the words of the brand, "Dabur has always been committed to celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian culture and heritage. With the 'Abghyangan Snan' TVC, we aim to honor the significance of this age-old Diwali tradition and showcase the transformative power of Dabur Almond Oil in enhancing the essence of this ritual."

Quote by Dabur associate -

The director of this cinematic masterpiece, and founder of The Filmsters Ranjeet S Kumar, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "It has been a privilege to bring this beautiful tradition to life on screen. We've meticulously captured the essence of togetherness and festivity, making it a delightful visual experience."

Sohini Mitra, the producer, added, "We are proud to have been a part of this incredible project, which beautifully highlights the importance of preserving our cultural traditions. The collaboration between the cast and crew has resulted in something truly magical."

The TVC boasts exceptional cinematography by Bharatwaaj Subbu, hair styling by Ritesh Chudasama, and a mesmerizing musical score by Aniket, contributing to the enchanting experience of the "Abghyangan Snan" TVC.