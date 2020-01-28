Dadaji gets angry on Vikas : Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao : 28th January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: The episode starts with shraddha collecting stones. Shlok recalls Rekha's slap. Dhruv tells Shlok that Anjali will come to him and he has plan. Anjali receives a bouquet that Dhruv planned to send her. Dhruv tells Shlok how he changed Anjali’s door number from 36 to 39. their door number is 39 so to return the bouquet to them. Anjali will come to their home. Anjali asks dadi about bouquet she tells her that someone is following her at that time Vikas informs her about a change of door no. Dadaji smiles tease her.

Shlok is shocked to see Shradha as he was expecting Anjali. Sharadha warns Shlok. Dadi is sitting with her Friend Dhrvu brings another parcel Shradha tells Dadi that he is the same guy who is behind Anjali Dadi's friends starts beating him he manages to save himself. Afterwords Dadi tells Shradha that Dhruv is not behind Shraddha because he hid face from her and goes from there. Shraddha thinks then why he came to their house and thinks about another guy too.

Rekha recalls her slap. she shouts on Prabha's that she needs to remove a tag of Nikams. Dadaji says he is hungry for a long time and no one giving him food. Shraddha teasingly says now only everyone ate and he forgot already. Dadaji gets angry and shouts at Vikas and everyone realizes he didn’t even remember about yesterday's things.

