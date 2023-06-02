“Dads are the best”, claims Kaveri Priyam aka Dil Diyaan Gallaan’s Amrita; Details inside

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update. The actors of the show seem to have become a tight-knit group and from the looks of it, enjoy spending time together.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 12:38
“Dads are the best”, claims Kaveri Priyam aka Dil Diyaan Gallaan’s Amrita; Details inside

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from Dil Diyaan Gallaan. Sony SAB is back with yet another exciting new show, Dil Diyaan Gallaan. The show went on-air recently. It is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and stars Kaveri Priyam and Paras Arora. The series is mainly set in Amritsar, Punjab and shot in Mumbai. It is a heartwarming story that is worming its way into the audience’s hearts!

Also read: Kaveri Priyam has an Awesome collection of Jackets and here’s proof

We know that the audience awaits each episode of Dil Diyaan Gallaan diligently and wants to capture the essence of the plot deeply. The story is heartwarming and is receiving the attention of the fans.

However, we know that the episode is not the only thing that the masses await and wait to see the little tidbits around the set that happens behind the camera too and loves to know what their favorite stars are upto.

Similarly, now we came across a post close to the show.

The actors of the show seem to have become a tight-knit group and from the looks of it, enjoy spending time together.

Kaveri is seen with Sandeep Baswana as they get together for a hilarious reel and seems like the Goa-trip that usually falls into the category of ‘Forbidden’ has received a green signal and Kaveri is preparing for the same and Sandeep has to literally pay the price!

Check it out!

Dil Diyan Gallan parag tayagi TellyChakkar Parag Tyagi Rashmi Sharma Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora SAB TV Rashmi Sharma Telefilms BTS BTS UPDATE TellyChakkar TV news Hema Sood Pankaj Berry Sandeep Baswana
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 12:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gives Aarav an idea to use against Ehsan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi’s flawless beauty and flawless fashion style continue to amaze fans.Nora Fatehi’s...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat is with Garry, enjoys the attention
MUMBAI: Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Exclusive! Faltu: Faltu becomes the new maid of the house
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!
Nora Fatehi looks unrecognizable in this viral first audition video! Check out the video here!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Roshan Kapoor roped in for Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Exclusive! Roshan Kapoor roped in for Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
Kundali Bhagya’s this actress on vacation mode with her family, take a look…
Kundali Bhagya’s this actress on vacation mode with her family, take a look…
“Our commitment to spreading smiles has been the biggest reason behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s success,” says Rohitashv Gour, aka
“Our commitment to spreading smiles has been the biggest reason behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s success,” says Rohitashv Gour, aka Manmohan Tiwari of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
Artists share how they spent their first paycheck
Artists share how they spent their first paycheck
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short t
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check
Bhagya Lakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti catch the ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Fever, check