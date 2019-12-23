News

Dalljiet Kaur plans fun day out with son Jaydon; shares beautiful pictures

23 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur is one of the most popular faces of the small screen and has come a long way in her career. The actress is known for starring in many hit TV shows in her long career span.

We know that Dalljiet likes to spend time with her little one, and the mother-son duo is always seen enjoying each other's company. 

Dalljiet's son Jaydon is one cutie pie, and his pictures will make you go aww. The actress often spends quality time with her son and shares amazing pictures. 

And now, since the holiday season is here, the yummy mommy decided to plan something special for Jaydon. Dalljiet took her son to popular waterpark Imagica, and the duo had a great time there. 

Kaur shared many pictures and videos from their amazing fun day on her Instagram handle.

Take a look at the pictures.

 
 

On the work front, Dalljiet was last seen in Bigg Boss 13. However, she got evicted a bit early. The actress has previously been part of shows like Choona Hai Aasmaan, Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Kala Teeka, Kayamat Ki Raat, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and Haiwaan among others. 

 

