Dalljiet Kaur to reveal about her unsuccessful marriage with Nikhil Patel on Bigg Boss?

Dalljiet Kaur has been in the news for a long time. The actress recently grabbed attention for her separation from her second husband, Nikhil Patel. She unfollowed her second husband Nikhil Patel and deleted all her wedding pictures from social media.
MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur has been in the news for a long time. The actress recently grabbed attention for her separation from her second husband, Nikhil Patel. She unfollowed her second husband Nikhil Patel and deleted all her wedding pictures from social media. 

Also read - Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh to participate in the show?

 

Nikhil Patel also did the same. However, none of them have confirmed it but rumours said that they have been separated due to issues between their kids. The duo have decided to some time off this relationship. Dalljiet's team had even released the statement about the same.

The statement read, "I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her Maa's surgery, which required her to be beside them...in addition too this I would only like to add that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any further comments on anything, because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out." However, amidst all this, the news about Dalljiet and Bigg Boss has come out. Dalljiet Kaur was a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13.

However, now as per Times Now, Dalljiet will be doing Bigg Boss again. Yes, a source close to the portal said that Dalljiet might enter Bigg Boss OTT 3 or Bigg Boss 18 and she may speak about her second failed marriage on the show. Dalljiet did not speak to the media about her separation but she wants to speak about it on Bigg Boss.

Dalljiet did Bigg Boss 13 but this time she has more content to give. She was eliminated first from Bigg Boss 13. However, this time people might have more things to know about Dalljiet.

Also read - Mannara Chopra gives an insight about her next project

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married in March last year. This is her second marriage and earlier, she was married to Shalin Bhanot. She had earlier revealed that her marriage with Shalin was an abusive one. Shalin and Dalljiet got married in 2009 and welcomed their first baby boy in 2014.

However, in 2015 they got divorced and their son, Jaydon stays with Dalljiet.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

