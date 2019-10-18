News

Dalljiet Kaur's EX-HUSBAND Shalin Bhanot's TRANSFORMATION will SURPRISE you!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Oct 2019 03:33 PM

MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot, who hails from Jabalpur, gained quite a lot of popularity as an actor with shows such as Saat Phere, Kulvaddhu, Suryaputra Karn, and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. He also featured in films such as Love ke Fundey and Chal Jhutey.

Shalin participated in Nach Baliye 4 with his now former wife Daljeet Kaur. The duo filed for a divorce when Daljeet accused him of domestic violence.

All along his journey, Shalin has faced ups and downs but manages to impress us with his charm and personality. Today, let us take a look at how the actor has transformed from back then to now.

Are you surprised by his transformation?

past seven days