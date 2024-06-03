Dalljiet Kaur talks about being scared to take decisions amid the rumours of her divorce with husband Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines ever since she unfollowed her second husband Nikhil Patel and deleted all her wedding pictures from social media and vice versa.
MUMBAI: Dalljiet Kaur has been making headlines ever since she unfollowed her second husband Nikhil Patel and deleted all her wedding pictures from social media and vice versa. 

The separation rumours of Dalljiet and Nikhil grabbed a lot of eyeballs and amid the constant rumours, the actress made an appearance in the town where she was seen talking about women empowerment.

Highlighting how even today women are scared to make any decision to go independent and we only talk about women empowerment but in reality the case is different. Many assumed that Dalljiet was hinting about her current situation. Having said that Dalljiet added that the strength in the women lies within and they just need to encourage each other.

Dalljiet called herself a mother, an actor, and a women but didn't address herself as a wife and this only hints that the actress is heading for a separation from her second husband.
It is speculated that Dalljiet and Nikhil are parting ways as they didn't find each other compatible. Rumors are also rife that due to differences among the kids, they have decided to take a break from the relationship. Dalljiet's team had even released the statement amid the constant rumours, " I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet's dad's surgery to be followed by her Maa's surgery, which required her to be beside them...in addition too this I would only like to add that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any further comments on anything, because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out".

Dalljiet got married to Nikhil Patel last year in March 2023 and had shifted to Kenya, currently, she is staying in Mumbai, India.

