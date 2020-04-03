Dance with Awez is going to be live on Instagram: Awez Darbar

MUMBAI: TikTok star Awez Darbar recently spoke to a media portal about the quarantine period, bringing back Dance with Awez, and more.

On the quarantine period, he said, 'Apart from making videos, I am just watching Netflix. That’s because we create stuff, we need inspiration. When I see something on Netflix, the way they shoot and direct is mind blowing. Few of the series are too good, so I am seeing them and getting inspired.'

On his passion for dancing, he quipped, 'I started off with music. My dad wanted me to become a music director. I wanted to tell him that I am not that interested in music and I’m more into dance. I used to wake up at 6 in the morning and play piano because of my dad’s fear. I learnt piano and drum for a year and gave the trainee exam and scored 87-90 percent. I told him that even though he is happy with this, I feel dead inside. I am not able to bring up my creativity because of this. I am not made for this, I am interested in something else. I told him that I gave you one year, now even he should give me sometime, let me do something but if it doesn't happen then I’ll come back to music. So I left my house. I joined Shaimak as an instructor. After gaining a lot of experience, I decided to go solo and started to make my dance videos. I started by posting on Facebook but there were many issues there, so I came to Instagram, and then I moved to YouTube.'

On bringing back Dance with Awez, he shared, 'I started off musically with Dance with Awez which got very famous. People used to do a duet with me, like they used to copy the hand gestures that I used to do and I am starting all of this again. I want to relive the old memories. I am gonna get the stars on my live. I’ll make them do Dance with Awez. I’ll mostly start with Hardy Sandhu and then get Jannat Zubair. I am going to do it with all the people I know and then make them dance live, so Dance with Awez is going to be a live thing on Instagram.'

On his marriage plans, he mentioned, 'Marriage is a big responsibility. You need to understand that if you have not reached a certain goal in your career and if you get married, then your responsibilities get divided. Because of that, your mind is not at peace and things will fall apart.'

Credits: India Forums