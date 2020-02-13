News

Dance Deewane 2: Erica Fernandes’ special moment with Madhuri Dixit in this throwback video is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. She is currently winning hearts by essaying the female lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. 

The actress, who is known for her acting chops and style statements, makes headlines for varied reasons. Right from her love affairs to posting a lovey-dovey picture, the actress is much in the news. But keeping all these things aside, a throwback video of Erica dancing with Madhuri Dixit is trending on social media. In the clip, Madhuri and Erica are seen grooving to the tunes of Madhuri Dixit’s item song Ghagra from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on the sets of Dance Deewane 2. 

In the video, Erica is seen wearing a beautiful golden dress and Madhuri Dixit is stealing everyone’s heart with her gorgeous purple saree. Well, this is a throwback video of Erica and Madhuri Dixit Nene on Dance Deewane 2 sets. The official social media page of channel shared the video and wrote, “Badhaane pure desh ki dhadkan, stage par aa gayi hain ek sath @MadhuriDixit aur @IamEJF! Dekhiye unhe #DanceDeewane2 Ganesh Mahotsav mein iss Sat-Sun raat 9 baje. @TheTusharKalia @ShashankKhaitan @Thearjunbijlani  #EricaOnDanceDeewane” 

Erica had also taken to social media and shared a picture with the veteran actress. She captioned it, “A moment to cherish. My dhak dhak moment. Had the pleasure to dance with and share the stage with someone who we all admire and love. @madhuridixitnene on Dance Diwaane #colors. Thankyou ma'am for being so warm and welcoming. P. S I froze of a bit when u stood next to me.” 

Check out the video here: 

