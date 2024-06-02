Dance Deewane 3 : Kya Baat Hai! Social Media star Varsha Solanki has this special request from JudgeSuniel Shetty

Dance Deewane Season 3 is going to begin soon and the fans are excited for the new season. Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit are the judges for this season. Now we came across a video where Varsha who is a social media star would come for an audition and she would have a special wish from Sunil Shetty
Varsha

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and  Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

The show began on the 3rd of February and this season is going to be judged by Well known Hindi Film Actors Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty.

ALSO READ ;EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

The first episode was a huge success and the audience gave it a thumbs-up. 

Now in the new promo of the show, social media star Varsha Solanki would come to give an audition and that’s when Madhuri Dixit would tell her that she follows her and she is a fan of her dancing. 

Varsha will have a demand from Suniel Shetty where she will tell him that she would want to dance with him on one of his songs.

The two dance and create the magic of his song “Hai Hukku Hai Hukku” 

Well, there is no doubt that this season the talent is going to be commendable and it's going to be tough for the judges and the audience to judge the show. 

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1


 

Sheher Ki Ladki Dance Deewane Season 3 sunil shetty Raveena Tandon Madhuri Dixit dance reality show Colors JioCinemas TellyChakkar
