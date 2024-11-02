Dance Deewane: Aww! Suniel Shetty opens up about his equation with co-host Madhuri Dixit “I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being”

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it. The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

Suniel Shetty has landed on unexplored territory this time and is co-hosting the show with Madhuri Dixit. The actor revealed his experiences on this new job and working with the Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri.

Suniel said, “She has been very thoughtful about taking care of me because she knew that I am getting into something new. She did that beautifully. And not just her, the team and Bharti made it very easy for me.”

He added, “The team has taught me how everything works and they are all very good. Madhuri is the queen of expressions and dance, and working with her is a learning experience for me. I'll take home many things from here and I have always been in awe of her as an actor and human being. That smile can kill. I try to focus more on the stage and less on watching her smile.”

When asked which song he would like to dance on with Madhuri, he said, “I will only do the move that I am good at, which is nodding my head while sitting. My dancing is limited to that much.”

