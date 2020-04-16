Dance Deewane: Check out the TB video when THESE Dance India Dance contestants flirted with Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air. T

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their film here.

The biggest USP of the show was that there was no age barrier for the contestants on the show.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12 years child anyone was welcomed on the show the only thing they needed to have was a passion for dance.

Now in one of the episodes the Dance India Dance contestants Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh had come to grace the show.

They had come to promote their movie ABCD.

The three had a desire to dance with the legend Madhuri Dixit and she happily joined them in the dance.

In the video, you can see them performing on the song Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai from Hum Apke Hai Kaun.

All three one by one dance with the beautiful actress and at the end, they bend down on their knees expressing love for the diva.

Well, who wouldn’t want to dance with Madhuri forever dancer it’s like a dream come true moment.

Dance Deewane was a very successful show and always toped the BARC charts and now due to quarantine, the show will be telecasted once again on your small screens.

