Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were a huge success and the talent on the show commendable.

This season Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty are the judges of the show and Bharti is hosting the show.

The talent in this season is too good and their performance leaves the judges stumped.

ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

The show’s popularity has invited many movies and television actors to promote their films on it.

As per sources, this week actress Bhagyashree will be gracing the show.

She would be interacting with the host, judges and the contestants of the show.

The contestants would be dancing on her songs and would be giving her a tribute.

Well, it will be interesting to see the interesting stories and stuff that Bhagyashree would say about her songs and movies.

Are you excited to see the actress on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ; Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch