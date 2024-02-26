Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode

Dance Deewane is one of the most loved and celebrated dance reality shows on television, in the upcoming episode Bhagyashree will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 19:03
DANCE DEEWANE

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were a huge success and the talent on the show commendable.

This season Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty are the judges of the show and Bharti is hosting the show.

The talent in this season is too good and their performance leaves the judges stumped.

ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

The show’s popularity has invited many movies and television actors to promote their films on it.

As per sources, this week actress Bhagyashree will be gracing the show.

She would be interacting with the host, judges and the contestants of the show.

The contestants would be dancing on her songs and would be giving her a tribute.

Well, it will be interesting to see the interesting stories and stuff that Bhagyashree would say about her songs and movies.

Are you excited to see the actress on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ; Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

Sheher Ki Ladki Dance Deewane Season 3 sunil shetty Raveena Tandon Madhuri Dixit dance reality show TellyChakkar Colors JioCinemas Ranbir Kapoor Divansh Kumar Harsha Abhishek Kumar Mannara Chopra
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 19:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 actor Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde
MUMBAI : Siddharth Bodke is a well known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his roles in...
“Not your typical hero or villain”- Anuja Sathe breaks Mold as Kirti Singh in Maharani season 3
MUMBAI: After the resounding success of its first two seasons, Sony LIV is gearing up to stream the highly anticipated...
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper
MUMBAI : In Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most cherished couples. With their endearing...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta opens up about THIS reason behind exiting TMKOC
MUMBAI : Several actors have found success in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most-watched sitcoms in India...
Dance Deewane: Exclusive! Bhagyashree to grace the upcoming episode
MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.The biggest USP of...
Gul Gule Bakawali: Announcement! Arbaaz Khan and Nikita Dutta starring ‘Gul Gule Bakawali’ is here to entertain you all, deets inside
MUMBAI: Nikita Dutta has grabbed the attention of audience since a while now as she is an actor that emerged from the...
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika receives a RAINBOW-THEMED gift hamper
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Drishyam 2 actor Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi actress Titeeksha Tawde
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta opens up about THIS reason behind exiting TMKOC
Surbhi Chandna
Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna dazzles in a beige printed co-ord set for Nehalaxmi Iyer's haldi ceremony; Here’s the cost!
Neha Laxmi
Ishqbaaaz star Neha Laxmi Iyer’s haldi ceremony: Soon-to-be bride Surbhi Chandna joins in pre-wedding festivities of BFF
Pratik
Pratik Sehajpal gets emotional as he Bids Adieu to his character Jigar in 'Jab Mila Tu', says "Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke Fir Milenge Chalte Chalte"
Anjum
After performing her first Umrah ,Anjum Fakih decides to make her Instagram account private ,says, “The idea is to have a small fam with people who love, care & support each other”