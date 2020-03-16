Dance Deewane Juniors : Exclusive! Farah Khan to grace the show in the upcoming episode

Dance Deewane is one of the most loved reality shows on television, and this weekend ace choreographer Farah Khan will be gracing the show and would be having fun segments with the host Karan Kundrra and judge Marzi Pestongi.

farha

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences. The talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants, and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face hardcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the camaraderie and the connection between the judges and the host of the show.

Every weekend there is a celebrity who comes and graces this show who interacts with the judges and the contestants of the show.

Tellychakkkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Farah Khan will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

( ALSO READ ; EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

This will be the first time the ace choreographer will be coming on the show and she will be having a fun time with the cast and crew of the show.

In whichever reality show Farah Khan has been a guest on she has nailed the episode, and given the show an entertaining episode.

She would be having some fun segments with Karan Kundrra and Marzi Pestongi.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one that will leave the audiences and fans in splits.

Are you excited to see Farah Khan on the show?

Do let us  know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 16:34

