Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Taapsee Pannu to grace the show

Dance Deewane is one of the most loved reality shows on television and this weekend, Taapsee Pannu will be gracing the show and would be having fun segments with host Karan Kundrra and the contestants

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 12-year-old child to a 60-year-old man, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show is finally coming to an end and the upcoming episode will be the second last episode of the show.

We had earlier reported that the finale of the show will take place on the 16th and 17th of July 2022.

As per sources, Taapsee Pannu will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

As per sources, Taapsee Pannu will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

The actress will be seen interacting with the host and the contestants of the show.

She will be coming to promote her upcoming movie, Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee would be accompanied by Mithali Raj and she would be seen playing cricket with the judges, host, and contestants on the sets of the show.

Well, the fans would be excited to see Taapsee and Mithali together on the show.

Are you excited to see Taaspsee and Mithali on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

