Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Vaani Kapoor to grace the finale of the show along with Ranbir Kapoor

The finale of the show would take place soon and on that day actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Shamshera.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 11:25
dance-ranbir-vaani

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 12-year-old child to a 60-year-old man, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show is finally coming to an end and the upcoming episode will be the second last episode of the show.

We had earlier reported that the finale of the show will take place on the 16th and 17th of July 2022 and that Ranbir Kapoor will be gracing the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Vaani Kapoor will be gracing the show during the finale of the show and she would come along with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor to promote their upcoming movie Shamshera.

She would be seen interacting with the contestants and the host of the show where both Ranbir and Vaani will have fun segments where they will be entertaining the audience.

( ALSO READ ; EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

Well, the audience is excited to see Ranbir Kapoor after such a huge break and he would also be seen with his mother Neetu Kapoor after many years.

Well, the fans would be excited to see Ranbir and Vaani together on the show.

Are you excited to see Ranbir and Vaani on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Aww! Karan Kundrra teased by paps as he talks with Tejasswi Prakash on video at Dance Deewane Juniors launch

