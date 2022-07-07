Dance Deewane Juniors: Exclusive! Vaani Kapoor to grace the finale of the show along with Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 12-year-old child to a 60-year-old man, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show have come up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids are seen performing.

The show is hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges are Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show is finally coming to an end and the upcoming episode will be the second last episode of the show.

We had earlier reported that the finale of the show will take place on the 16th and 17th of July 2022 and that Ranbir Kapoor will be gracing the show.

As per sources, Vaani Kapoor will be gracing the show during the finale of the show and she would come along with her co-star Ranbir Kapoor to promote their upcoming movie Shamshera.

She would be seen interacting with the contestants and the host of the show where both Ranbir and Vaani will have fun segments where they will be entertaining the audience.

Well, the audience is excited to see Ranbir Kapoor after such a huge break and he would also be seen with his mother Neetu Kapoor after many years.

Well, the fans would be excited to see Ranbir and Vaani together on the show.

Are you excited to see Ranbir and Vaani on the show?

