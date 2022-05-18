Dance Deewane Juniors : Wow! Anshika’s performance stumps the judges guest judge Badshah says “ This is the best act on television that he has ever seen”

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

Now, the makers of the show are coming up with a new season of Dance Deewane Junior, where little kids will be performing.

The show will be hosted by Karan Kundrra, and the judges will be Marzi, Nora Fatehi, and Neetu Kapoor.

The show went on air two weeks back and it got a fabulous response from the audiences and the talent on the show is incredible.

The show has got its top 15 contestants and the competition has begun.

The contestants have to face harcore challenges from the judges and will have to impress them.

Now we came across a video where Anshika’s performance stumps the judges of the show.

Guest judge Badshah would be mesmerized with the performance and would come on stage and say that this is the best performance he has seen on television ever.

Well, there is no doubt that the kids on the show are very talented and it becomes very difficult for the judges to choose who is the best.

