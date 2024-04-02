Dance Deewane: Really! Suniel Shetty spills the beans on being the judge of the show, reveals THIS person encouraged to take it up

After being part of several films and OTT shows, Shetty will now be aming his TV debut as a judge along with Madhuri Dixit.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/04/2024 - 16:15
Suniel Shetty

MUMBAI : Colors is coming up with Dance Deewane for the dance lovers and none other than Hindi film actor Suniel Shetty will be a judge on the show. After being part of several films and OTT shows, Shetty will now be aming his TV debut as a judge along with Madhuri Dixit.

Speaking about his decision of taking up the show, the Dharavi Bank actor stated, “Many people said that this is probably the best decision that I have taken. My mother said that too because she loves this show. My wife (Mana Shetty), daughter (Athiya Shetty), son (Ahaan Shetty), and friends said the same thing. However, initially, I was doubtful about this decision!”

When Suniel questioned the makers why he was offered the show, “They said Aap Bus Deewane Banke appreciate karo jo apko accha lagta hai. That’s when I became comfortable. Thanks to the platform, the show itself, Madhuri, the entire team, and Bharti. I’m happy and glad that I embraced this change.”

Dance Deewane will be hosted by Bharti Singh and the show will premier on 3rd February every saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

