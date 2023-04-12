Dance Deewane Season 4 : Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia are the judges for the new season

Dance Deewane is back with season four and the channel confirmed that the new season will begin soon and the show is one of the most successful and loved dance reality shows on television. Here we bring you the judges for the new season.
Dance Deewane Season 4

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and  Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

Now the show is back with a new season and the COLORS just shared the news on social media.

As per sources, one again Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia have reprised their roles as judges in the new season.

Dance Deewane will be back with Season 4 and it will begin soon.

Well, there is no doubt that the show is different in concept as four generation contestants would be  selected and they would be competing together from age 5 – age 60.

Are you excited for the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

