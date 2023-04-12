Dance Deewane Season 4 : Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on air

Dance Deewane is back with season four and the channel confirmed that the new season will begin soon and the show is one of the most successful and loved dance reality shows on television. This is when the show will go on air.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 16:45
Dance

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and  Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The judges of the show in Season 1 were Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Marzi Pestonji, In Season 2 Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia were the judges.

ALSO READ ;  EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

In season 3 Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

Now the show is back with a new season and the COLORS just shared the news on social media.

As per sources, the show will go on air from the 4th February at 9 : 00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia have reprised their position as the judges of the show.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be hosting the show.

Dance Deewane will be back with Season 4 and it will begin soon.

Well, there is no doubt that the show is different in concept as four generation contestants would be  selected and they would be competing together from age 5 – age 60.

Are you excited for the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! It's Confirmed, Karan Kundrra to host Dance Deewane Junior season 1

Dance Deewane Neetu Singh Karan Kundrra Nishant Bhat Colors Madhuri Dixit Tushar Kalia Dharmesh Jio Cinema TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy first gained popularity with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, and after that, he became one of...
Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse
MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures these Bollywood actresses never fail...
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal who recently made headlines for being in cahoots to be a part of Bigg Boss 17, has also become...
Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom4 or Don3" netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal success
MUMBAI : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the versatile talents we have in the acting space, over the time with his...
Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap after...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
Latest Video
Related Stories
Soniya
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
sayli salunkhe
Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe
Imlie
Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi is a terrific actress and her expressions are very real: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik
krishna
Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Krishna Mishra roped in for the &TV show ‘Atal’, check out the deets inside
Dance Deewane Season 4
Dance Deewane Season 4 : Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia are the judges for the new season