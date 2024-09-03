Dance Deewane : Taranjot Singh and Kashvi Agarwal teach judges Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit an important lesson of life

MUMBAI : Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The season is back and is doing well when it comes to the ratings and the talent is exceptionally well.

The season is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty and is hosted by Bharti Singh.

Now we came across a video where Taranjot Singh and Kashvi Agarwal, through their performance, give a strong message to the audience and the judges.

This would be a Maha Shivratri dance performance dedicated to lord Shiva.

They would give a simple performance and at the end of the performance Sunil Shetty would tell them what an important message they have given that if someone with true heart will pray to go he wouldn’t refuse to fulfill their wish.

Taranjot will also reveal how Kashvi at such a young age is so spiritual and feels so close to god.

Well, there is no doubt that Taranjot and Kashvi are really good dancers and they keep impressing the judges and the audience with their performance.

