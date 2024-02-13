Dance Deewane : Wow! Madhuri Dixit is impressed with a team of housewives as they give a sizzling performance, calls them "Houselife"

MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience.

The show’s popularity has invited many Bollywood and television actors to promote their films on it.

The biggest USP of the show is that there is no age barrier for the contestants.

From a 60-year-old man to a 12-year-old child, everyone is welcome on the show; the only thing they need is to have a passion for dance.

The show has three successful seasons and the last one was aired in the year 2021.

The first two seasons were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and the third was done by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Last season, Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia were the judges of the show.

The show began from the 3rd of February and this season is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty.

In the new promo, one can see how three housewives will be performing and judge Madhuri Dixit would be highly impressed.

The housewives would reveal their routine, like how they prepare food and clean the house. They are greatful that they have this platform to perform and showcase their talent.

To which, Madhuri says, "The toughest job is to be a housewife, they should be called "Houselife"".

Well, there is no doubt that Dance Deewane is a platform where contestants of any age or profession is allowed to perform, which makes it a unique show.

