Dance-Off Extravaganza: Tiger Shroff Takes on Kriti Sanon in an epic Hookstep Challenge on India's Best Dancer 3!

MUMBAI: Having entertained audiences with superlative dance moves, diverse dance forms, and delightful performances, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown format, India's Best Dancer Season 3 is now at the anvil of crowing the ultimate winner in its 'thrilling finale' titled 'Finale no.1'. Set to air on 30th September at 8 PM, the episode promises to be a dance extravaganza like none other, filled with power-packed performances, dhamakedar entertainment and unique twists that will surprise one and all. B-town's 'Hero no.1' – Govinda, along with the stunning star cast of the action film 'Ganapath' - Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, will up the ante of entertainment in Finale No. 1.

For one last time, the Top 5 contestants will battle it out to win the ultimate coveted title of 'India's Best Dancer 3'. Amidst all the performances and fun, one epic moment to watch out for will be the epic hook step challenge between teams - "Tiger and Geeta Kapur" vs. "Kriti Sanon and Jay Bhanushali". These two dynamic teams will use their dance moves to guess Tiger and Kriti's iconic songs via the guessing game, promising loads of laughter and masti!

To witness this grand extravaganza and find out which team emerges victorious, tune in to India's Best Dancer 3 - "Finale No 1" on September 30th at 8 PM, exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television.