Dance India Dance Super Mom: Exclusive! “The industry has changed massively as now married women are seen in a very different way and so much is been offered to them when it comes to work “ – Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree soon will be seen in the reality show as a judge, Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how excited she is to shoot for the series. She also spoke about the changes she is seeing in the industry.

MUMBAI: Bhagyashree is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and she is best known for her role of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya wherein Salman Khan was her love interest.

Post that she did a few movies which didn’t do that well and the actress got married and took a break from the entertainment industry.

Finally, after so many years she returned to the entertainment business with the reality show “Smart Jodi” along with her husband Himalaya Dasani.

She is grabbing the headlines as she would be seen as the judge of the show Dance India Dance Supermom.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about how excited she is to shoot for the series. She also spoke about the changes she is seeing in the industry.

How excited are you to judge the show?

I am very excited to judge the show because all the moms on this show are living the second innings just like me. My children were so supportive of me getting back to work and were rooting for me to go ahead and I can see the same spirit in them.

What is the most inspiring thing about these contestants?

I am totally inspired by all of them and I would love to learn dance from them someday as they are so good, I am getting a feeling to get back to dancing again.

You have been in the industry for so long, what are the changes you have noticed?

So much has changed in these years, there are not many platforms for talents to showcase their work and with time the audience has also changed. For example, in those days when an actress would get married so many doors would close for them but today things are changing so many married actresses are getting chances to act and there are so many opportunities for them.

What are your upcoming projects?

Well, right now Dance India Dance Super Moms is keeping me busy. But I am reading many scripts, especially on the OTT platform as I have not explored that side of the acting space so hopefully I would be seen in some projects.

Well, the fans are excited to see their favourite actress Bhagyashree aka our very own Suman judging the show.

